Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

This Tottenham performance brought none of the euphoria that had greeted their win over Arsenal on Thursday - but they dug in to ensure it brought the same result.

They got it despite four of their players suffering from a stomach bug - goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who played the 90 minutes, plus his deputy Pierluigi Gollini, winger Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Harry Winks, who were all on the bench.

Tottenham's bid to finish fourth is still not in their own hands but they have put the pressure on the Gunners now, with only seven days of the season to go.

The Burnley bench understandably reacted angrily when Tottenham were belatedly awarded the penalty that undid all of the Clarets' good work in the first half.

Michael Jackson's side had arrived with a game plan to defend in numbers and pack their own box and, after surviving that frantic start, it had seemed to be working.

After taking 10 points from his first four games in charge, caretaker boss Jackson has now lost two matches on the bounce.

His side still have a game in hand over Leeds, their closest relegation rivals, as well as a vastly superior goal difference - but they go into the final week of the season with their fate still uncertain.