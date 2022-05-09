Klopp on keeping positive, Guardiola's comments and facing Gerrard
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
His message on the title race was clear, saying: "Why should we stop believing?"
Klopp says he will try to make his players see things from his perspective after dropping points at home to Tottenham: "There are some facts but I try to help the boys see it like me. We have enough time to create a common view and that’s what we’ll try."
Having a game so soon after Saturday "is cool" and Klopp said "it's not that we have to overcome something".
On Pep Guardiola's comments that "everyone supports Liverpool", Klopp said: "As managers, after a game we're obviously massively influenced by games and situations."
Squad selection at this stage is "a challenge, to be honest".
He said Roberto Firmino has trained and a decision on his availability will be made tomorrow.
On facing his potential successor in Steven Gerrard, Klopp said: "Of course it’s possible that Stevie will be manager here one day."