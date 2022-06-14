Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool are finalising the signing of Darwin Nunez for a mammoth fee (with or without the add-ons) but not enough is being made of the man who is departing, Sadio Mane.

Mane's exit will hurt Liverpool, regardless of how seamlessly Nunez fits in. The Senegal forward is one of the club's all-time greats and his pace, trickery and powerful finishing will be missed, as will his ability to play anywhere along the front line.

His departure signals the end of Jurgen Klopp's famous front three, which included Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah. The former will be a substitute next season, while it may also be Salah's final year in Red. One Premier League and one Champions League doesn't do justice to the legend of this trio.

Nunez will now have to buck the trend of the Premier League's most expensive ever players failing. None of Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba or Harry Maguire, as of yet, have justified their monster fees.