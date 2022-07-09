'Hearts had to let Doig go'

Hibernian's Josh Doig is on the verge of a move to the Serie A with Hellas Verona. And former Hearts manager Craig Levein reveals why their Edinburgh rivals released him as a youth player in 2019.

He told BBC Scotland's Off the Ball: "Josh Doig has gone on to do really well for Hibs and a reason for that is because Hearts let him go.

"He wasn't playing, very much due to Aaron Hickey. If he's not playing we can't stand in his way. You've got a responsibility to the kid, if you're not going to use him he's just going to be hanging around."

Hibs agree £3m deal for Doig