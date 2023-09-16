Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Sport, said: "We are disappointed. That's normal, especially when you have seen the game of such small margins. First-half they were on our side, we created a lot of chances but didn't score. We then concede a goal and had a disallowed goal and you're sat in a dressing room thinking how is this possible."

"It's the way it was and the you have to deal with it."

On conceding 10 goals so far this season: "We have to improve that. There are thigs from the team and individuals who have to step up. Sometimes you are in bad period, difficult periods, and you have to face that and deal with that. In this moment we don't deal too well with it but we can do like we showed last year."

"We can't blame anyone else, we have to do better and be more determined, more resilient."

On the crowd reaction to him replacing Rasmus Hojlund with Anthony Martial: "I think it was very good. Hojlund - the crowd embraced his performance. First performance at Old Trafford so it's very good that he gets that reception. He performed very well and we're very happy."