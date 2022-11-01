Wout Faes' presence in the Leicester City backline has been instrumental to their improved defensive record in recent weeks, say former Foxes winger Matt Piper.

T﻿he centre-back has been outstanding to help Leicester keep four clean sheets in their past six games and Piper credits his involvement as crucial.

"﻿Clearly, he has got a lot to do with it," Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"He's playing well, has excellent leadership skills and confidence on the ball. He also has high quality in one-on-one situations.

"﻿More than just his performances though, he's brought an uplift in organisation and when someone new comes in and does well, it also lifts everyone else and gives them a new-found confidence.

"﻿He's been a big part of what has happened."

F﻿or more analysis on Leicester, check out the full podcast on BBC Sounds