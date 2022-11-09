Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson on Sportsound: "I thought we worked extremely hard and defensively I thought we were sound. Coming through to Glasgow is not daunting for us it's a place we want to come and impose ourselves.

"I thought we did that. There were periods of the game we were on top, as always against the Old Firm there are periods when Celtic or Rangers are on top.

"I think it shows how far we've come that the last 20-25 minutes there was time wasting going on and Rangers were happy to take that 1-0 and we were probably in the ascendancy."