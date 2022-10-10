It will be interesting to see how West Ham manager David Moyes rotates Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio to keep them happy, according to Women's Super League striker Natasha Dowie.

B﻿oth forwards scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over Fulham, with Antonio replacing Scamacca in the 80th minute.

Reading's Dowie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Antonio has always been the main man and I love his style of play - that old-school centre-forward target player, but he works so hard as well and he’s also got pace.

"He has been performing over the last couple of seasons for West Ham, but he’s got competition now.

"It seems to be working well because both of them are scoring. It’s a good situation for David Moyes to be in. You like that competition.

"But he [Antonio] won’t be happy sitting on the bench and he will be doing everything he possibly can to get back in this team.

"What an option to have both of them. They bring so much: goals, strength, hard work - everything you’d want in a centre-forward.

"It will be interesting to see how he manages them to keep them both happy."

H﻿ear more from 32'15 on BBC Sounds