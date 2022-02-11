Fond memories as Albion head back to Watford looking up

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

The weather was glorious. So was the performance. Graham Potter stood in the technical area at Vicarage Road for his first game in charge. His family was in the crowd.

"It was a boiling hot day. I would take that performance and that result again no problem," Potter recalls.

"I thought this Premier League lark’s easy, eh! How wrong I was."

The 3-0 win was the perfect start to his tenure but Potter has had to endure plenty of challenges since that victory. Personal tragedy and a global pandemic have thrown obstacles in his way, but the Seagulls, in 9th with 30 points, have a huge opportunity to secure their highest finish in the top flight.

Potter admits there is work to be done and is aware he is yet to beat a team managed by Roy Hodgson. The pair both have gained notoriety as managers in Sweden, but Potter says Hodgson has god-like status in that country.

He does welcome back Leandro Trossard and Alexis Mac Allister, whose eight goals make up 35% of the Albion’s Premier League tally this season.

Forwards Ismaila Sarr and Emmanual Dennis are both available for Watford and will provide plenty for Potter to think about as he tries to emulate that victory back in 2019.