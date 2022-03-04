Steven Gerrard has praised Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl but says Aston Villa must stop the Saints' good run of form when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Villa are five points behind Southampton in the Premier League table but do have a game in hand over the south coast club.

"[Hasenhuttl] has developed an identity and a style, which the players look used to," said Gerrard.

"They are playing some really exciting, free-flowing football and pressing high - which is a model that Ralph Hasenhuttl likes to implement.

"I can only pay Southampton and their manager the utmost respect because of their season so far. My job is to put an end to that run.

"We want to make it about Aston Villa tomorrow and about us executing the gameplan that we want."