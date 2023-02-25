Kilmarnock 1-1 Motherwell: What the manager said

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell hailed the "terrific strike" from Callum Slattery that secured a vital point at relegation rivals Kilmarnock.

The Fir Park club responded after a poor first half in Ayrshire to earn a draw at Rugby Park.

"Kilmarnock were the better side in the first half, no debate about that," he told BBC Sportsound. "But I thought we got a very good reaction in the second half.

"The fact their goalkeeper gets man of the match tells you we came back into it.

"It's important we focus on the next game in Dingwall. We want to extend our unbeaten run next week."