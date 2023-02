Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes makes five changes to the side that suffered defeat at Easter Road last Saturday.

Out go suspended forward Kyle Vassell, winger Jordan Jones and defender Chris Stokes for Ash Taylor, Scott Robinson and Christian Doidge.

Brad Lyons and Blair Alston also drop out the midfield, with Alan Power and Liam Polworth coming in for the visit of Motherwell.

