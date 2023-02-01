Kilmarnock 1-0 Dundee United: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Reliant at times on Mark Birighitti keeping them in the game, United only produced a comeback in the final 20 minutes.

They need to show fight for the full 90 - or even just a full 45 - if they are to address the rotten away from that has them anchored to the bottom of the table.

That's now just one away win in the league all season - from 11 attempts.

There are players in the United squad more than good enough to get them up the table - Middleton, McGrath, Fletcher. They need to perform in more than fits and spurts.