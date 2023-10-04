By Andy Burke, BBC Scotland in Nice

As he prepares to face Ireland in Scotland's crucial final pool match in Paris on Saturday, Pierre Schoeman has been reflecting on his rapid rise in Test rugby to become one of Scotland's key players at the World Cup.

The South Africa-born prop made his Scotland debut against Tonga at Murrayfield in October 2021. He was eligible on residency grounds, having spent three years with Edinburgh, but that threshold was due to be lifted to five years by World Rugby before the point Schoeman became qualified, only for the governing body to delay that law change following the Covid pandemic.

“It’s a miracle to be honest," Schoeman, 29, said.

"I would only be making my Scotland debut now if it wasn’t for Covid so there’s always a blessing in disguise somewhere.

"It’s been massive and I’m very honoured and privileged to do it. You have to be on top of your game as well because the competition is healthy. To pull on the jersey for Scotland in a World Cup in the south of France, it gives you that extra fuel and you want to do it another 100 times.

"Representing Scotland at a World Cup is the best thing I have experienced in my rugby journey. To do it with the team we have, the management, the players, it’s a really good group, but we have to have good results as well. It’s not just a good time [we’re here for], the results have to come as well.”