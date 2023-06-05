Ange Postecoglou is "an ambitious manager" who will see great potential at Spurs, believes European football expert Guillem Balague.

The Celtic boss has experienced outstanding success in Scotland and looks favourite to be named as the new Tottenham boss.

"This would be a step forward for him," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "Having won five of the six titles available to him over the past two years in Scotland, he will want to reproduce his success somewhere else.

"At Spurs, he will have a bigger budget, better players and a higher wage budget."

Tottenham have been without a permanent manager since March after Antonio Conte left and have seen some targets turn them down.

Balague says Postecoglou will be realistic to his place in the initial pecking order.

"He will know he was not at the top of the list," said Balague. "Others have been approached but for one reason or another it hasn't happened with anyone else."

