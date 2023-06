Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is closing in on a move to Leicester City for a fee of about £10m.

The 27-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Spurs in recent seasons and spent 2022-23 on loan at Sampdoria.

The academy graduate also represented England but last played for them in 2020.

The Foxes and Spurs are already in conversation over the transfer of James Maddison.