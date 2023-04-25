Why United visit Motherwell a third time

One of Dundee United's pairings in the post-split fixtures has been reversed in order to ensure every Premiership club has 19 home and away fixtures.

Jim Goodwin's side make their third trip to Motherwell in the final game of the season.

Five pairings were switched in total, with Kilmarnock playing St Johnstone at Rugby Park for a third time.

In the top six, Aberdeen visit Celtic for a third time and the Dons welcome St Mirren for a third Pittodrie meeting, while Hibernian host Rangers for a third time.