After losing their Premier League opener against Brighton, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he knows the pressure will be on when his side face Brentford on Saturday.

He said: "I know there is always pressure. I have the experience, how it is, I know we have to win every game.

"I know the fans, I know everyone expects Manchester United to win every game, we have to deal with that and all I can do is prepare the team as well as I can this weekend.

"What I always do after every game: I analyse the game, what went well, what went wrong, where can we improve, how we can train. And we tell the players and show them how to improve to get solutions.

"We learned a lot but I think it's normal, when you start the season, that part is the same, the team get together, the way we're playing, new start and you make mistakes, football is a game of mistakes. We know we have to improve in many things, clear."

When asked if he will have a stronger, more rounded squad by the end of the transfer window, he replied: "We have to. I am convinced we will have".