County's Olaigbe eager to tackle Ibrox challenge

Kazeem Olaigbe wants to continue Ross County's feelgood factor by claiming a shock win over Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

Malky Mackay's men recorded their first Scottish Premiership victory of the season last weekend, defeating Kilmarnock 1-0 with 10 men, and on-loan Southampton forward Olaigbe is now relishing the chance to showcase his talent at one of the country's biggest stadiums.

"It's been great this week," said the 19-year-old. "Everybody's feeling good about the win we had last weekend and we're all ready.

"We know Rangers are a great team but we will try and bring the same energy we had in the last game.

"Games like this at the big stadiums are the most important. They are the most viewed and that's where you want to perform."