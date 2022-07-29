George takes over as Livi number one

Livingston manager David Martindale has confirmed that summer signing Shamal George has usurped Max Stryjek as first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener at home to Rangers.

The West Lothian club paid an undisclosed fee to Colchester United for the 24-year-old Englishman after Stryjek and January signing Ivan Konovalov failed to impress during the League Cup group stage.

"Shamal's at a good age, his stats are there to be seen and I think he will grow into being the Livingston number one over the next three to six months," Martindale said.

"I spoke to Ivan and Max and was very, very honest with them. I told them they both had opportunities to stake their claim in the Premier Sports Cup. I don't think either did that convincingly to be honest.

"If one of them were to chap my door and ask to leave the club, I wouldn't be averse to that."

Martindale had brought in Russian Konovalov as a long-term replacement for Stryrek, having expected to sell the Pole this summer.

"There was a lot of interest in Max before the season ended and it kind of cooled down a lot," he admitted.