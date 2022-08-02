Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

What are realistic expectations? Normally, we look for small signs of progress – points, position, etc. On that, Graham Potter needs to eclipse the ninth-placed finish or gain more than 51 points.

And history suggests it is easier said than done.

There are countless examples of clubs who cracked the top 10, only to become embroiled in a relegation battle a year later. Leeds, Sheffield United, Southampton, Burnley, Watford… the list goes on.

In many ways, finishing in the top 10 first time around is the easy part. Staying there is the challenge. Brighton suddenly have players coveted by bigger clubs who want to cherry pick their talent.

Yves Bissouma has already gone to Spurs, Marc Cucurella will go if someone meets Tony Bloom’s valuation. Robert Sanchez has been linked with a move away. Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister have precarious contract situations.

Brighton’s incomings are relative gambles from Belgium and South America who may not cope with the step up. Potter will hope Deniz Undav, Kaoru Mitoma and Julio Enciso can solve the goalscoring problems which have long plagued Brighton.

The trio have cost just more than £20m, so there are no guarantees. Just ask Jurgen Locadia and Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Currently, Potter’s squad is weaker than last year. Brighton are no longer a surprise package. Most clubs who rest on their laurels fall back into the lower reaches.

Sometimes, small progress goes beyond what the league table shows. Having no relegation worries would be a success.

Another top-10 finish would be a magnificent achievement.