'Celtic agree terms with Suwon striker Oh'

Celtic are set to complete the £2.5m signing of Oh Hyeon-gyu in the coming days having agreed terms with the South Korean striker and Suwon Samsung Bluewings head coach Lee Byeong-geun giving his blessing to the 21-year-old to complete his dream of a move to European football. (The Scottish Sun), external

Greece head coach Gus Poyet has revealed that Giorgos Giakoumakis' imminent departure from Celtic is because of a lack of game time this season. Urawa Red Diamonds are the favourites to sign the 28-year-old striker. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

As Celtic look to seal a £3m deal for striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from Suwon Samsung Bluewings, midfielder Aaron Mooy has backed manager Ange Postecoglou's raid on the K-League, saying he knows how good players are there having played against them in the Asian Champions League during his time with Melbourne City in his homeland. (Daily Record), external

Scotland midfielder David Turnbull insists he is unaware of any speculation linking him with an exit from Celtic. (Football Scotland), external

