'Amazing feeling' to score for Celtic - Mooy

Aaron Mooy says he is "always improving" as the midfielder opened his Celtic account with a brace against Hibernian.

“It’s an amazing feeling to get my first goals for the club," he told CelticTV, external after the 4-0 win against Hibs. "I’ve had a few chances in other games but it feels great to see one hit the net.

"You don’t score goals unless you get into those positions, so I try and take that on board and get in position and hit the target, and one of them went in tonight."

Mooy impressed at Easter Road in a slightly further forward position than he played prior to the World Cup break, with Callum McGregor back in the defensive midfield role.

“Hopefully I’m improving all the time. That’s what you want to do. Obviously, when you join everything’s new, and systems are a bit different, and new players, so it’s a lot and sometimes it doesn’t always happen straight away.

“But you just keep going and keep trying to get better and hopefully I can keep improving and help the team."

In the absence of Josip Juranovic, Mooy took Celtic's penalty, too, showing another string to his bow.

“I have been [a penalty taker] in the past for different clubs, although not for a while, so it was good."

The Australia international who represented his country on the biggest stage in Qatar is only looking forward now.

“It’s an amazing thing to do and I’m proud of that, but it’s behind me now and now I’m just looking forward to trying to help the team.”