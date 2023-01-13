Aston Villa v Leeds: Team news
- Published
Aston Villa are awaiting the necessary paperwork for new signing Alex Moreno to be involved against Leeds.
John McGinn remains out with a hamstring injury, Leander Dendoncker is suspended and Matty Cash is a fitness doubt.
Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville has been ruled out for up to a month with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's FA Cup draw at Cardiff.
Patrick Bamford returns to the squad after recovering from groin surgery.
Max Wober, a recent signing from RB Salzburg, is hoping to make his first Leeds start after coming on as a substitute against Cardiff.