Aston Villa v Leeds: Team news

Aston Villa are awaiting the necessary paperwork for new signing Alex Moreno to be involved against Leeds.

John McGinn remains out with a hamstring injury, Leander Dendoncker is suspended and Matty Cash is a fitness doubt.

Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville has been ruled out for up to a month with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's FA Cup draw at Cardiff.

Patrick Bamford returns to the squad after recovering from groin surgery.

Max Wober, a recent signing from RB Salzburg, is hoping to make his first Leeds start after coming on as a substitute against Cardiff.

