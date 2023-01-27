Livingston v Hearts: Team news

Livingston striker Joel Nouble is getting closer to fitness following a knee injury and could make the bench. Tom Parkes (knee) and Jamie Brandon (groin) are still out.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has no fresh injuries. Andy Halliday and Peter Haring could return from concussion lay-offs while Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) is still working his way back to fitness.

Long-term injury victims Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett (all knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg) remain out.