Celtic's Juranovic nears £7m move - gossip
- Published
Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, 27, is close to joining Italian club Monza in a £7m move. (Mail), external
Meanwhile, Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds are keen on Celtic's Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, 28. (Express), external
Former Celtic forward Kris Commons believes Giakoumakis and Juranovic may realise there's nothing like playing for the Glasgow club. (Record), external
Celtic appear to have outbid Mainz for Jeonbuk's South Korea forward Cho Gue-sung, 24. (Football Scotland), external
Southampton are considering a move for Celtic's Japan forward Daizen Maeda, 25. (Sky Sports), external