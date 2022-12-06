'Behich shines in Qatar & Souttar could earn United a windfall'

P﻿aul McNicoll, The Dode Fox Podcast, external

So the World Cup is over for the Dundee United players.

Dylan Levitt likely had an incredible experience over in Qatar but essentially, he had a two-week holiday in the sun. A real shame for the lad as I genuinely think he could have added something to that ageing Welsh side... I guess we’ll never know.

It was a far better experience for United’s flying Aussie, Aziz Behich. The left wing-back played every minute of his country’s campaign.

As we all know, Australia made it out of the group stages before finally being emptied from the tournament at the hands of Argentina. They did well.

Aziz came up against Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi. Once he gets back to Scotland he’ll be preparing to face Joel Nouble. Football is a funny old game...

One other potential Dundee United theme from the World Cup was the performances of Aziz’s Socceroos team-mate, Harry Souttar.

Harry started out at Tannadice, then headed to Stoke City for a relatively small fee. When that move happened, United insisted on an, apparent, 15% sell-on fee for any future sale.

Given Souttar’s impressive performances at the heart of Australia’s backline, you’d have to think that there will likely be significant interest in the lad over the next few months and United’s coffers could very well get an unexpected boost.

Something that will definitely put a smile on the faces of those in power at Tannadice.