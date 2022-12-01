Barisic stays on bench as Croatia reach last 16

R﻿angers left-back Borna Barisic was again kept waiting for a World Cup debut as Croatia booked their place in the last 16 after a goalless draw with Belgium.

Barisic was an unused substitute in the stalemate that sent Croatia through as runners-up in Group F, as well as knocking the Red Devils out, with Morocco taking top spot after beating Canada.

Barisic and his team-mates will discover their opponents later on Thursday after the conclusion of Group E where Costa Rica face Germany and Japan take on Spain.

Each of the four teams can still qualify, while Croatia will face whoever wins the group.

M﻿atch report: Belgium out of World Cup after draw with Croatia