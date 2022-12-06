'Incredible' progress under Wilson, says Rangers MD Robertson

Rangers manager director Stewart Robertson has defended sporting director Ross Wilson after a fan questioned the recruitment record at Ibrox.

"The progress we have made since Ross Wilson has joined has been incredible on the football side of the club," Robertson said at Rangers' AGM.

"In terms of where we are compared to where we were three years ago, we are miles forward.

"You see the amount of work and the systems and structures and processes that we have in place behind the scenes now, it’s miles away from where we were.

"It gives me the confidence that we’re moving forward in the right direction.”