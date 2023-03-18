Celtic 3-1 Hibs: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

For the third league game in a row Celtic conceded first and had to battle back for victory. They were increasingly annoyed by Hibs' attempts to slow the game and only in spells did Ange Postecoglou's men find their usual fluency.

The delirium that greeted Oh Hyeon-gyu's winner shows how much this win meant to the players and support, and it nudges them closer to a second successive title, which will effectively be guaranteed with six more wins from the remaining nine games.

Reo Hatate's injury tempers the mood, though, and Celtic will be anxiously hoping the midfielder will be available as the chase for the treble hits the home straight.