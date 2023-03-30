Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV, external

This is a tricky question, as with Wolves being heavily involved in the relegation battle every player is playing for their future. If Wolves get relegated then there will be wholesale changes to the squad as the wage bill is cut and players are sold to manage the finances.

Captain Ruben Neves stands out as a player fighting particularly hard in this relegation battle. With Ruben likely to make a move away from Molineux in the summer, he will not be wanting to leave with the team back where he started in the Championship.

Week in, week out, we see Ruben rallying the Wolves players and fighting for every ball with a steely grit and determination. If Ruben does move on in the summer, I am sure he will be happier knowing Wolves' position in the Premier League is safe for another year.

