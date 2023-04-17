Frank Lampard said Chelsea will not down tools for the season if they exit the Champions League on Tuesday.

With no domestic trophies left to play for and their top-four hopes all but over, Lampard was asked how he will manage the pressure if his side lose to Real Madrid, thus effectively having nothing to play for in their remaining games.

Speaking before the quarter-final second leg against Carlo Ancelotti's side, he said: "I’m very proud to manage this club and what will be will be tomorrow night

"We'll give everything, we want to go through the tie. Every game you play for Chelsea is an opportunity to win games and particularly with our form this season to try and get back to a consistent feeling that it is possible.

"Every game we play, Madrid, Brentford, Arsenal, Newcastle, all of the games going forward are and should be huge games for us because of where we are at.

"As individuals and a collective, we all want to prove [ourselves]. It will be very important whatever the result tomorrow that we keep working until the end."

Lampard said the Stamford Bridge crowd can play their part if Chelsea are to overturn their 2-0 first-leg defeat to keep their European hopes alive.

He said: "I have no doubt it [the atmosphere] will be positive.

"It is down to us as a team to play with desire and know-how to turn this game around. I've been here too many times on a Champions League night at Stamford Bridge not to understand that the atmosphere is going to be great.

"It is down to us to engage the crowd. They can help us."