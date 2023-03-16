Roberto de Zerbi after Brighton edged past Crystal Palace: "I'm really pleased for the players, for the result, for the fans and for the table.

"We could not close the game and in stoppage time we suffered. But we are Brighton, not Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United or Liverpool. It's important for us to win in different ways."

Did you know? Brighton have picked up 18 points in the Premier League in 2023 so far (P9 W5 D3 L1) – only Manchester City (25) and Arsenal (23) have won more this calendar year.

Goalscorer Solly March on the possibility of getting his first England call-up later (14:00 GMT): "Every English player wants to work towards playing for their national team. It would be an honour but I have to keep doing what I am doing and let's see what happens."

Did you know? Since the Premier League returned on Boxing Day, only Marcus Rashford (10) and Erling Haaland (8) have scored more non-penalty goals in the competition than Brighton’s March (7).