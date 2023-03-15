Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth’s rollercoaster Premier League season took another twist on Saturday with a much-heralded 1-0 win over Liverpool. Many would undoubtedly have taken a return of three points from back-to-back games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, so there is a sense that the Cherries are back on track.

With 12 games to go, there are still difficult hurdles to surmount, but the concertina-like nature of the bottom half of the Premier League – with only five points separating the bottom nine clubs before Wednesday’s fixtures are played – offers hope to any of those clubs that can put a run together.

While Gary O’Neil has taken criticism after some games for his use of substitutes, his bench options have improved as players have returned from injury, and Bournemouth saw out Saturday’s win with little late drama – while defender Mathias Vina, brought on to shore up the left-hand side, had the crowd on their feet with a barnstorming late run that nearly covered the length of the pitch.

But the biggest cheer on Saturday may have been when David Brooks’ name was read out as among the substitutes. The Wales midfielder had been absent from matchday squads for a full 529 days after spending much of last season battling cancer, before hamstring problems denied him a likely trip to the World Cup and delayed his return this term.

A popular player, Brooks’ name had been chanted in the seventh minute – reflecting his squad number – of every game last season between the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in October 2021 and receiving the all-clear in May last year.

After the weekend win, Brooks wrote on Twitter:, external "529 days I’ve had to wait for that feeling! It's been a long wait and a very difficult period for me and my family but to be able to step back on that football pitch and feel part of the team again was special! Thanks to all the fans for the great reception."

While it may be too soon to expect Brooks to return to the stellar form he showed in 2018-19 (when he was on the PFA Young Player of the Year shortlist alongside Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice), a fit and firing Brooks will be a huge lift for everyone at the club.