West Ham manager David Moyes hopes Lucas Paqueta's influence on the team will grow in the closing weeks of the season.

The Brazil international became West Ham's record signing when he joined the club in August and drew praise for his display in Sunday's 1-0 home win over bottom club Southampton.

"He's a really good player," said Moyes. "Lucas has improved as he's gone along and it's not been his ability, it just takes a little bit of time for some people.

"We're still looking for more creativity, things which leads to goals or chances, so hopefully we can add that to his already good performances."

Moyes gave Newcastle as an example of a team benefitting from players finding their best form after taking some time to bed into life in the Premier League.

He continued: "You look at the form of [Miguel] Almiron and Joelinton and people like that who have been at the club for such a long time - sometimes it does take players time to settle in. You get a bit of momentum, it improves your confidence and your form.

"Newcastle have done that and I have to say for the past two or three years we've been doing it as well. We've made some really good signings who have done very well and hopefully we can do it again."