Brighton v Southampton: What does the form show?

  • Brighton have won just one of their nine Premier League games against Southampton (D5 L3) and are yet to beat Saints at home in the competition (D1 L3).

  • Southampton have won their past three Premier League away games against Brighton – they’ve never won four consecutive top-flight visits against an opponent.

  • Five of the 21 Premier League goals scored in meetings between Brighton and Southampton have been penalties (24%). Of all fixtures to have had at least 20 goals scored in the competition, this has seen the highest ratio from the penalty spot.

  • Some 78% of the Premier League meetings between Brighton and Southampton have seen at least one goal scored in both halves (7/9). The two exceptions were both goalless at half-time, and both ended with Southampton winning away from home (1-0 in March 2019, 2-0 in August 2019).