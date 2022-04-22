Brighton v Southampton: What does the form show?

Brighton have won just one of their nine Premier League games against Southampton (D5 L3) and are yet to beat Saints at home in the competition (D1 L3).

Southampton have won their past three Premier League away games against Brighton – they’ve never won four consecutive top-flight visits against an opponent.

Five of the 21 Premier League goals scored in meetings between Brighton and Southampton have been penalties (24%). Of all fixtures to have had at least 20 goals scored in the competition, this has seen the highest ratio from the penalty spot.