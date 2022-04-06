Burnley v Everton: Confirmed team news

BBC Sport

Burnley make three changes to the side which lost to Manchester City on Saturday.

Nathan Collins comes in for Kevin Long in defence, while an attacking line-up is boosted by the inclusion of Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet in place of Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Brownhill, Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Substitutes: Lowton, Cork, Barnes, McNeil, Hennessey, Stephens, Vydra, Long, Thomas.

BBC Sport

Everton boss Frank Lampard makes two changes, with Michael Keane out suspended and Anthony Gordon returning to the line-up.

Demarai Gray makes way as Jarrad Branthwaite comes into the defence.

Everton XI: Pickford, Kenny, Branthwaite Godfrey, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Holgate, Iwobi, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Substitutes: Delph, Gray, Begovic, Coleman, Rondon, El Ghazi, Alli, Price, Welch.