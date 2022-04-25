Man City 5-1 Watford: Pick of the stats

Manchester City have now won 15 consecutive games against Watford in all competitions, the longest-ever winning run by an English league side over another. The aggregate score in those 15 meetings is 58-8.

The Hornets have lost 13 of their 14 Premier League games against an opponent starting the day top of the table, winning the other 3-0 against Liverpool in February 2020.

Pep Guardiola has won all 11 of his meetings with Watford in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 47-5. It’s his best 100% win rate against an opponent in his managerial career.