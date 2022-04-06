Aaron Cresswell says West Ham are in a positive frame of mind heading into the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Lyon on Thursday.

It's the first time the Hammers have reached the last eight of a European competition since 1981, after Andriy Yarmolenko scored an emotional extra-time winner to beat Sevilla 2-0 in the previous round.

"We've got a great team spirit and have shown that over the last three years," said Cresswell.

"We've got a small, tight-knit squad and I think that takes us a long way. We're looking forward to the games and a potential semi-final is massive."

West Ham eased through the group stage of the competition and celebrated overturning a 1-0 deficit against six-time Europa League winners Sevilla with a famous victory at London Stadium last month.

Cresswell added that the support from the home fans will be crucial if they are to reach the semi-finals.

He said: "The progression the club has made over the last two years, it's kind of our fortress now and teams have found it hard to play there.

"Certainly, the atmosphere against Sevilla was special, and hopefully we can replicate that again."

The return leg take place in Lyon on Thursday, 14 April.