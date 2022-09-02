Bournemouth interim boss Gary O'Neil has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

O'Neil is "hopeful" Ben Pearson will be available again soon, but he won't make this game. Summer signing Joe Rothwell is also still out but is getting closer.

He is thrilled with loan acquisition Jack Stephens to strengthen the defence: "Really pleased. He trained well yesterday and he fits straight into the group."

On how he found his first taste of management in Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Wolves: "I enjoyed the prep but I didn't enjoy the 90 minutes. Hopefully, I will enjoy tomorrow a bit more."

He has "not even considered the long term" regarding taking the job on a full-time basis.

He believes club unity is vital to success this season: "This is a special club. That will be one of our key strengths this year - that togetherness."

