A﻿nother game, another win, another Erling Haaland hat-trick. The Manchester City striker's ruthless form in front of goal continues as he makes Garth Crooks' team of the week. This time, he's joined by Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden, who scored a hat-trick of his own.

"To score one hat-trick in a season is quite special, but to do so in three consecutive home matches in the Premier League is simply unheard of.

"The game was done and dusted within 45 minutes. Manchester United fans were leaving Etihad Stadium in their droves. Why would you stick around and watch another half of De Bruyne, Haaland and Foden tearing your team to shreds?

"Haaland is playing for a team that create chances as easily as breathing. Is it any wonder the Norwegian superstar put Manchester United to the sword and is scoring goals all day long.

"I said after Manchester City 2-2 draw at Liverpool last season that there was much more to come from Foden. He was outstanding in that game and scored a superb goal.

"Almost a year on, Foden looks far more like the finished article than he did at Anfield. He played the first half as a false number nine that day until Pep Guardiola came to his senses and moved him to his natural position. Foden hasn't looked back since.

"His hat-trick against Manchester United was as good as I've seen. This from a lad who is just pleased to be in the team and prepared to do exactly as he's told."

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here