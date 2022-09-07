On this day in St Mirren history...

Oran Kearney was appointed St Mirren boss on 7 September 2018, succeeding Alan Stubbs who had lasted fewer than three months.

I﻿rishman Kearney arrived after guiding Coleraine to Irish Cup success and said it was "surreal" to take the helm of the Paisley club in the Scottish Premiership.

H﻿e signed a three-year deal but was gone the following summer.

Having kept St Mirren in the top flight via a play-off final win over Dundee United, Kearney departed in acrimonious circumstances - "by mutual consent" was the official club line - after tensions behind the scenes over his weekly commute from Ballymoney in his homeland.

Reacting to his exit, Kearney said: "I am gutted. But my time was up, that was crystal clear.

"I am very proud of the job I did and the turnaround I made, just sad not to be seeing it through."