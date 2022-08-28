Players are '100%' behind Ross - Edwards

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards spoke to BBC Sportsound following the record defeat to Celtic at Tannadice. "It's the lowest we've all been in our careers. 9-0 at home, no matter who you're playing against. It's totally unacceptable. There's no other way to put it really.

"I don't blame [fans for leaving]. We can't ask them to stay and back us when we give goals away and perform like that. All we can do is apologise. I know they won't want to hear that but there's nothing else we can say.

"We are 100% [behind the manager]. We know as players we've let him down, we've let each other down, the fans, the staff, and our families.

"It's confidence at the minute, between individuals, but we can't keep accepting defeats and goals, the manner we're conceding them. It's down to us as a group.

"I don't think us, as players, could argue if we lost our positions at the club. There shouldn't be fingers pointed at staff, or at the board.

"We've got no excuses. We're the ones letting them down, not the manager, not Tony Asghar, not the owner. We know that and we take that responsibility. We're not trying to get praise for coming out and holding our hands up, we know it's on us and no one else."