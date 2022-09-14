Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says his side "don't have time to feel sorry" for themselves after a third straight defeat to Napoli.

"﻿I’ve been here through tough times and tough results," he added. "We have to front it up and take responsibility.

"It was clear to see we were giving it our all [against Napoli]. If we do that more times than not we’ll get the results.

"It’s hard to take any kind of satisfaction. Right now its hard to see any positives, but when we analyse the first 60 mins there will be."