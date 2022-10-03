F﻿rank Lampard has praised Seamus Coleman for his performance against Southampton in what was his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Before Saturday's win on the south coast, Everton's longest-serving player had only featured twice this season - in the Carabao Cup and for Paul Tait's Under-21 side.

L﻿ampard said: "It's not easy doing what Seamus did.

"I'm not patronising him or putting him down at all but where he is at in terms of the stage of his career and to have a tough injury through the summer, have an operation, to not play games, then to be thrown into the Premier League is really difficult.

"I thought he was brilliant. His character is always brilliant and he'll be much the better for getting those minutes in the bank now.

"He'll have a little bit of a rest then go again for next week because, of course, we need him.

"I had no doubts or worries about Seamus as a player or as a person, because he'll come in and perform and he did that."