We asked you what would represent success for Ross County in the coming season.

Here is a selection of your responses:

David: The key to a more successful campaign is that we must take our chances in front of goal. Too many chances were not taken last year. The whole squad staying injury free and fit is vital. Ending referee bias in favour of everything south of Inverness would help.

Hugh: Combination of great management team and passionate chairman give us the chance to play in the top flight for another season, but we need regular goalscorers so we're not scrapping at the end of the season.

Kyle: Good signings so far. We were fairly solid at the back last season - we just didn't score enough. Getting Eamonn Brophy permanently and signing Kyle Turner gives us more edge going forward. Expect to see more of our academy players, Dylan Smith and Connall Ewan, at centre-back and Matthew Wright, who just scored a 30-minute hat-trick in our first friendly, up top.

David: We need to get going earlier this season and find a rhythm of play. With such a high turnover of players each summer, the last few years have shown the squad is too slow to gel. Last season in particular, it took too long to find a system that worked. By all accounts, the bounce from the play-offs and early business bodes very well.

Grant: The correct signings to get the proper fluidity out of the team.

Craig: I think we need to do more in the final third. The last year and a half, we have struggled for goals. All we have done is gone route one to Jordan White. Was easier for him with two up top, but one just did not work. It's a thankless task being a lone striker for County. We need some wingers to get more balls in to the box and create. Relied on Yan Dhanda.