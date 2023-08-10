The Mail reports Manchester United want to sign Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina - a deal that "makes a lot of sense" to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

"He's been one of Erik ten Hag's top targets this summer for some time and I'm a little bit surprised it's not happened yet," he told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"He had a really good World Cup for Morocco and his stock has certainly risen. I think he would be a great addition and there would be a lot of sense in this transfer.

"But what we're seeing at Old Trafford is that they have got a logjam. They've got players they need to offload because they have spent all of this money. Even a club of Manchester United's financial might has to start balancing the books."

