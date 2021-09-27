Brentford 3-3 Liverpool: In picturesimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionA thrilling game in west London on Saturday evening saw Ethan Pinnock give Brentford a 27th-minute lead against Liverpool - the defender poking home an Ivan Toney's flick-on from Sergi Canos' low crossPublished7 minutes agoimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionThe Bees' lead didn't last long, Liverpool's Diogo Jota heading home his third goal of the season from Jordan Henderson's inviting cross to make it 1-1image source, Getty Imagesimage captionMohamed Salah, denied earlier by a last-ditch Kristoffer Ajer clearance, scored his 100th league goal for Liverpool, the fourth Reds player to do so in the Premier League era after Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Michael Owenimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionBut Brentford refused to be cowed, Vitaly Janelt bringing the hosts level despite the best attempts of Trent Alexander-Arnold to clear the ball off the lineimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionIt appeared Liverpool were heading for the three points when Curtis Jones unleashed a long-range drive that took a huge deflection off Ajer on its way inimage source, Getty Imagesimage captionBut Brentford's endeavour and ambition brought a deserved reward eight minutes from time when substitute Yoane Wissa clipped the ball over the onrushing Alisson to put the seal on a thrilling encounter