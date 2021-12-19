Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Conte reaction

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte tells BBC Sport: "I think to take one point against Liverpool is good. We’re talking about one of the best teams in the world.

"They are a point of reference for us to work hard and try to be closer to them. It won’t be easy. They’ve created something special for all these years.

"To play against Liverpool is not easy. You have to be prepared to suffer.

"We created many chances. In the second half there was more balance. [It is] a good point but if we want to improve our mentality we have to start to think we should be disappointed to only get one point."