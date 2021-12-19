Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport: “We played against a team where I had no idea who was available with pretty much no preparation possible. Apart from [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg it was pretty much the side they would usually choose.

“We created enough chances, but they set up 5-3-2. Their plan was to kick the ball behind the last line and let them run, and that’s how they caused us problems."

On if Harry Kane should have been sent off for Tottenham in the first half: “I think we all agree it is a clear red card, I just need to ask two people, [referee] Mr Tierney and whoever was the VAR. You can give [Andrew] Robertson a red card, he knows that himself, but Harry should not have been on the pitch in the second half. If Mr Tierney does not see it I get that. But the VAR was obviously awake because he told him to look again at Robertson."